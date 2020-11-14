Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOSSY. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.98 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

