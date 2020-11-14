Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

