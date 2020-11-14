IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,545 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,809,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,445,000 after purchasing an additional 110,742 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,673,000 after purchasing an additional 150,519 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of IAC opened at $135.36 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.