IBEX (IBEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. IBEX has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $100.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.80 million. On average, analysts expect IBEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IBEX stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $290.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

