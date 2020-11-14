II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.07.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -540.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 37,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,143,404.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,980 shares of company stock worth $3,685,086. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

