IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Acquires 11 Shares

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite bought 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) per share, for a total transaction of £121.33 ($158.52).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Roy Twite purchased 11 shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,064 ($13.90) per share, for a total transaction of £117.04 ($152.91).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,088 ($14.21) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,081.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 996.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.87). The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target (up from GBX 995 ($13.00)) on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,037 ($13.55).

IMI plc (IMI.L) Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

