Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) Financial Analysis

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Immersion alerts:

75.7% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Immersion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immersion and Point to Point Methodics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion $35.95 million 5.78 -$20.04 million ($0.56) -13.79 Point to Point Methodics $140,000.00 8.71 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Point to Point Methodics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immersion.

Volatility & Risk

Immersion has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -28.61, meaning that its share price is 2,961% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Immersion and Point to Point Methodics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immersion currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.44%. Given Immersion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Immersion is more favorable than Point to Point Methodics.

Profitability

This table compares Immersion and Point to Point Methodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion -17.49% -5.38% -3.45% Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Immersion beats Point to Point Methodics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content. In addition, the company offers design tools, application programming interfaces (APIs), reference designs, and firmware for haptic experiences to branded devices and other products. Further, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Additionally, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Point to Point Methodics Company Profile

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.