Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMUX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

IMUX stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $282.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Immunic by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Immunic by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

