Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) versus Delek US (NYSE:DK) Critical Comparison

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) and Delek US (NYSE:DK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Imperial Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Delek US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Imperial Oil and Delek US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Oil 1 4 0 0 1.80 Delek US 3 10 3 0 2.00

Imperial Oil presently has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Delek US has a consensus target price of $16.82, indicating a potential upside of 22.25%. Given Imperial Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Imperial Oil is more favorable than Delek US.

Risk & Volatility

Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek US has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Oil and Delek US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil -1.70% -0.77% -0.45% Delek US -3.66% -8.57% -2.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Imperial Oil and Delek US’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.46 $1.66 billion $1.66 9.70 Delek US $9.30 billion 0.11 $310.60 million $3.30 4.17

Imperial Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Delek US. Delek US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Imperial Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Delek US pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Imperial Oil pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delek US pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Imperial Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Delek US is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Imperial Oil beats Delek US on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals. This segment owns and operates four independent refineries located in Tyler, Texas; El Dorado, Arkansas; Big Spring, Texas; and Krotz Springs, Louisiana, as well as two biodiesel facilities in Crossett, Arkansas, and Cleburne, Texas. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil, intermediate, and refined products; and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products for third parties. This segment owns or leases capacity on approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, approximately 450 miles of refined product pipelines, an approximately 700-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of approximately 9.9 million barrels of active shell capacity; and owns and operates ten light product distribution terminals, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. The Retail segment owns and leases 252 convenience store sites located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Its convenience stores offer various grades of gasoline and diesel under the DK or Alon brand name; and food products and service, tobacco products, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and general merchandise, as well as money orders. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, the U.S. government, and independent retail fuel operators. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

