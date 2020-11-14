Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 285 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.68.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,182,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,355 shares of company stock worth $11,321,174. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $760.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $780.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $737.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

