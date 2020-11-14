Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 94.3% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,806,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after buying an additional 3,303,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 359.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 201,768 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,375,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 108,380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 156,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the period. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKCC opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.62. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

BKCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan purchased 80,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $210,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,840.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

