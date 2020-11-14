Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 46,700.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 390,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Republic Services by 17.2% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at $34,149,958.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $101.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

