Independent Advisor Alliance Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

