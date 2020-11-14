Independent Advisor Alliance Has $89,000 Stock Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Frontline were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Frontline by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Frontline from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

NYSE FRO opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

