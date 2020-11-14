Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $202,000 in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AON by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $204.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.50.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

