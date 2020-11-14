Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.10% of Fathom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get Fathom alerts:

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Fathom from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Fathom Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.