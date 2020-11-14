Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,519 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lennar by 2,710.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,552 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 9.9% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 528,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 462,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 45,743 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $866,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,751,186.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

NYSE LEN opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

