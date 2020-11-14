Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 29,221 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 81,660 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 133,436 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 79.7% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 50,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.02. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 6,570.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

CLMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

