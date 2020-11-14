Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 11,520 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of EPR opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.52. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

