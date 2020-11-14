Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

