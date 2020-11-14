Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 155.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,104 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $5,946,990.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,856,381.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,158,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,028,991 in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

