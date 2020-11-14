Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases 3 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) insider Steve Foots purchased 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,152 ($80.38) per share, for a total transaction of £184.56 ($241.13).

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) stock opened at GBX 6,218 ($81.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 39.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,293.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,688.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,950 ($64.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) from GBX 5,160 ($67.42) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,985 ($65.13).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

