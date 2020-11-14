Insider Buying: Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) insider Ian Alexander Irving Strafford Taylor acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Shares of EQLS opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.38. Equals Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.73) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

