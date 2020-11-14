Insider Buying: Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) (LON:NCYT) Insider Acquires 1,080 Shares of Stock

Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) (LON:NCYT) insider Edwin Snape bought 1,080 shares of Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £7,722 ($10,088.84).

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) stock opened at GBX 882 ($11.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.63 million and a PE ratio of -33.66. Novacyt S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 829.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 437.65.

Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) Company Profile

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate and Diagnostics, and Molecular Products segments.

