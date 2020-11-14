Insider Buying: RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM) insider Paul Dean acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

RM stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.85. RM plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42.

Get RM plc (RM.L) alerts:

RM plc (RM.L) Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for RM plc (RM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM plc (RM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.