Insider Buying: RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM) insider Paul Dean acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).
RM stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.85. RM plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42.
RM plc (RM.L) Company Profile
RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.
