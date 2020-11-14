Insider Buying: Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Insider Acquires £150.43 in Stock

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) insider Jonathan Davis acquired 49 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £150.43 ($196.54).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Jonathan Davis acquired 49 shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($194.62).

Rotork plc (ROR.L) stock opened at GBX 302.60 ($3.95) on Friday. Rotork plc has a twelve month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.50). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 293.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ROR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 264.67 ($3.46).

About Rotork plc (ROR.L)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

