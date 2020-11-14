Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys 60 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

SBRE stock opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $645.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 243.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.59. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.44).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBRE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

