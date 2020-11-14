Insider Buying: SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) Insider Purchases £9,942.60 in Stock

SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) insider Mary Barnard acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,942.60 ($12,990.07).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 922.56 ($12.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 932.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 910.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. SEGRO Plc has a one year low of GBX 641.80 ($8.39) and a one year high of GBX 996.60 ($13.02). The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07.

SGRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 883.92 ($11.55).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

