Insider Buying: TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Director Acquires 2,600 Shares of Stock

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Director Gary Dale Smith bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $95,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,704. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE THS opened at $38.99 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on THS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 434,356 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 143.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 485,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,136 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,928,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 225,661 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

