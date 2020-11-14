Insider Buying: Waterco Limited (WAT.AX) (ASX:WAT) Insider Purchases A$867,000.00 in Stock

Waterco Limited (WAT.AX) (ASX:WAT) insider Soon Goh purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.89 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$867,000.00 ($619,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Waterco Limited (WAT.AX) alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Waterco Limited (WAT.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.25%.

About Waterco Limited (WAT.AX)

Waterco Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and export of equipment and accessories in the swimming pool, spa pool, spa bath, rural pump, and water treatment industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe. It also manufactures and sells solar heating systems for swimming pools and pre-heat industrial solar systems.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterco Limited (WAT.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterco Limited (WAT.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.