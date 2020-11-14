Insider Buying: ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO) insider Phillip Blundell bought 25,000 shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Shares of ZOO stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.71) on Friday. ZOO Digital Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 85.50 ($1.12). The firm has a market cap of $44.36 million and a PE ratio of 136.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.68.

ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) Company Profile

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

