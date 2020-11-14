Insider Selling: Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP) Insider Sells £69,005.31 in Stock

Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP) insider William Arthur Self sold 34,331 shares of Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63), for a total value of £69,005.31 ($90,155.88).

Shares of LON:CBP opened at GBX 197.96 ($2.59) on Friday. Curtis Banks Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 181 ($2.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 372.80 ($4.87). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.46. The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 million and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

