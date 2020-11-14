Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $22,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $924.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morphic by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

