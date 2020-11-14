Insider Selling: Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Director Sells C$24,739.25 in Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$24,739.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,000 shares in the company, valued at C$149,599.70.

David Roger Scammell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, David Roger Scammell sold 19,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$10,989.60.

On Thursday, October 22nd, David Roger Scammell sold 1,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$570.00.

On Monday, October 19th, David Roger Scammell sold 36,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$20,804.40.

On Friday, October 16th, David Roger Scammell sold 11,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$6,389.90.

On Tuesday, October 13th, David Roger Scammell sold 36,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$21,081.60.

On Thursday, October 8th, David Roger Scammell sold 10,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$5,740.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, David Roger Scammell sold 6,500 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$4,104.75.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of $31.08 million and a P/E ratio of -28.00. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) from C$0.52 to C$1.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

