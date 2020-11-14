Insider Selling: Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) CMO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $23,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,303.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Valvoline stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Valvoline by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Valvoline by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 264,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

