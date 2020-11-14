Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Price Up 16.4% on Strong Earnings

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)’s share price rose 16.4% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 504,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 136,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.72.

INSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

About Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

