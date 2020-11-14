InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. AlphaValue cut InterContinental Hotels Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

IHG opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.27. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

