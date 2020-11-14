International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 190 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 287 ($3.75) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Davy Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.05).

IAG opened at GBX 144.60 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.28. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($8.94).

In other news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

