International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

