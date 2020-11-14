Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 36048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITPOF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $20.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $964.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

