Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,678 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.07% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIZ. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 56,693 shares during the last quarter.

PIZ stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $33.08.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

