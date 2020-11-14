Investors Purchase High Volume of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Call Options (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average daily volume of 2,407 call options.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.