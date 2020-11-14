Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 7,807 call options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 3,717 call options.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $1,778,117.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,177 shares in the company, valued at $57,372,591.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total transaction of $3,537,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,034 shares of company stock valued at $52,620,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in RingCentral by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG opened at $297.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.60 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $317.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

