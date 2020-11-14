iQIYI (IQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IQ opened at $26.70 on Friday. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. New Street Research lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, CLSA lowered iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

