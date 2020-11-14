IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after acquiring an additional 832,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,572,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,199,000 after buying an additional 379,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

IQVIA stock opened at $173.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average of $152.83. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $180.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $7,573,708.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

