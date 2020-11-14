iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 80,053 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.70 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.

