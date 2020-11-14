iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,427,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 407.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 290,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,019 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 176,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 572,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 78,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.85. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $117.20.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

