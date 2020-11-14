iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $347.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.73. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.44 and a fifty-two week high of $370.90.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

