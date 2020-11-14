iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Brightworth grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $86.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $87.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18.

