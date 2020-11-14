iShares MSCI Canada ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,523 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,476% compared to the typical daily volume of 292 put options.

EWC stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.